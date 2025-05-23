Murder rate down, but political parties say SA still in crime catastrophe

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu presenting the fourth quarter crime figures for the 2024/25 financial year on Friday Image: GCIS

While political parties have cautiously welcomed the decrease in the murder rate, they have remained adamant that crime in South Africa is a national crisis. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the fourth quarter crime figures on Friday. The statistics revealed a decrease in murder rates but a rise in Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including rape. The parties expressed concerns that while discredited narratives like “white genocide” continue to dominate some public discourse, crime was still hitting the country hard.

ActionSA, EFF and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said the government was failing to tackle crime. According to the EFF, Mchunu had to reiterate that there is no genocide against white people in South Africa as the recent statistics confirm that of the six murders on farms recorded in the fourth quarter. The EFF said five of the victims were Black, which included two farm owners, two farm employees, and a farm manager. “These distractions are an insult to the real victims of crime in this country, especially women who continue to be brutalised by gender-based violence; to the communities terrorised by gang violence, extortion, and kidnappings; and to the children living in fear of rape, assault and murder,” the EFF said.