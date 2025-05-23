Government proposes easing B-BBEE licensing for Elon Musk's Starlink and other satellite providers

According to Minister Solly Malatsi, easing B-BBEE licensing requirements will “harmonise legislation” and boost competition, supporting the government’s mission to expand reliable broadband access to underserved South African communities.

The South African government has issued a government gazette proposing to ease Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) licensing requirements for satellite service companies such as Starlink.

This move follows ongoing diplomatic efforts to reset relations between Pretoria and Washington, amid concerns raised by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding South Africa’s BEE laws.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, stated the objectives of the policy are “to encourage investment, including strategic infrastructure investment, and innovation in the communications sector,” and to “promote competition within the ICT sector,” while harmonising legislation affecting the industry.

The Minister further emphasised the importance of “regulatory certainty and consistency” to support broadband rollout and bridge the digital divide.