Is Mashatile's visit to France at odds with African unity?

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s recent visit to France has ignited a fiery debate across the political landscape, highlighting South Africa's complex and often conflicting foreign policy amid the Sahel region’s stance on France’s activities in Africa. While the government emphasises strengthening bilateral ties and expanding trade and investment, critics argue that the timing of this diplomatic mission overlooks the broader geopolitical shifts unfolding across the African continent—particularly in the Sahel region. According to the presidency, Mashatile’s visit aims to bolster existing cooperation projects and explore new avenues for economic collaboration between South Africa and France. Mashatile, who is also the second in command of the ANC, pointed out that France remains a key trading partner, and the visit is an effort to deepen strategic partnerships and attract investment.

“Our relationship with France is vital for South Africa’s economic growth,” he said. “This visit reaffirms our commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties.” However, analysts and opposition figures have expressed skepticism about the timing and implications of the trip, especially against the backdrop of recent upheavals in the Sahel, where France’s influence is waning. Countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Senegal have recently expelled French forces or publicly distanced themselves from Paris, citing exploitation of mineral resources and neo-colonial tendencies.

African Nations Push Back on French Influence Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), criticized the ANC’s decision, questioning whether the focus on France aligns with Africa’s broader strategic interests. “Strengthening ties with France makes economic sense, but it seems out of step when African nations are pushing back against French dominance in the Sahel,” he said. “Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and others are fighting to reclaim their sovereignty and shake off colonial legacies. As a former liberation movement, the ANC should be amplifying African voices instead of deepening ties with a country accused of exploiting Africa's resources. Zungula expressed hope that South Africa’s government would strike a balance between pursuing trade and investment opportunities and supporting African nations’ efforts to assert their independence.

Opposing Views from the UDM and Political Analysts Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), emphasises South Africa’s diplomatic rights. “South Africa is a member of the AU and the UN,” he remarked. “There’s no resolution that discourages African countries from engaging with France or other former colonial powers like Britain. We are seeking investors, and diplomatic ties are essential. “The countries involved in the Sahel are at liberty to pursue their foreign policy directions through the AU.”

Political analyst Dr Metji Makgoba from the University of Limpopo offered a more nuanced perspective, arguing that South Africa's post-1994 foreign policy remains influenced by Western relationships. "Since the end of apartheid, South Africa's strategic partnerships with Western countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States have persisted," he explained. "It takes time for Africa to develop a coherent, independent regional agenda that guides its international relations. Until then, South Africa and the continent continue to navigate complex, sometimes contradictory, partnerships with Western and former colonial powers like France."