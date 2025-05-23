Diplomacy amid discord: Ramaphosa and Trump set stage for new trade talks - Presidency

US President Donald Trump hands papers, purporting to be evidence of a white genocide in South Africa, to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held critical talks in Washington this week, agreeing to pursue stronger trade and investment ties despite recent diplomatic strains, according to a statement from the South African Presidency.

The high-stakes meeting, held at the White House on Wednesday, marked a turning point in efforts to ease growing tensions between the two nations.

The Presidency described the visit as successful, emphasising the commitment by both leaders to deepen economic cooperation through formal trade negotiations.

“Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit and forge collaboration in technological exchanges,” the presidency said.