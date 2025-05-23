Diplomacy amid discord: Ramaphosa and Trump set stage for new trade talks - Presidency
US President Donald Trump hands papers, purporting to be evidence of a white genocide in South Africa, to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington on Wednesday.
Image: AFP
US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held critical talks in Washington this week, agreeing to pursue stronger trade and investment ties despite recent diplomatic strains, according to a statement from the South African Presidency.
The high-stakes meeting, held at the White House on Wednesday, marked a turning point in efforts to ease growing tensions between the two nations.
The Presidency described the visit as successful, emphasising the commitment by both leaders to deepen economic cooperation through formal trade negotiations.
“Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral trade ties, increase investments for mutual benefit and forge collaboration in technological exchanges,” the presidency said.
However, the path to progress was not without friction.
In a publicly televised exchange preceding the closed-door talks, Trump startled observers by presenting a video purporting to show violence against white South African farmers—an assertion the South African government has repeatedly rejected as misleading and unsubstantiated.
Ramaphosa, maintaining a composed demeanor, questioned the origin and credibility of the footage, firmly stating there is no white genocide occurring in South Africa.
The controversial video appeared to support the Trump administration’s earlier decision to grant refugee status to over 50 white Afrikaners—an exception to its broader policy of sharply restricting asylum from other parts of the world.
The move had already drawn sharp criticism from Pretoria, further straining diplomatic ties.
Relations between the two countries had deteriorated since Trump’s inauguration, with threats of punitive trade tariffs and the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador to Washington casting a long shadow.
Nevertheless, the meeting concluded with a joint commitment to reset relations through trade, signalling a possible thaw in US-SA engagement.
Ramaphosa expressed optimism about the upcoming negotiations between the countries’ trade delegations, framing them as a constructive next step.
“Ramaphosa looks forward to an outcome that will deliver enhanced trade and ensure shared prosperity for both nations,” the statement.
IOL Politics