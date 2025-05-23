Controversy erupts over Godongwana's virtual attendance at Budget meeting

The EFF and the MK Party raised concern that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana attended virtually the joint meeting to address MPs on the Budget, and that each MP was asked to speak not for more than five minutes. Image: Phando Jikelo / GCIS

The meeting in Parliament where Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was to brief MPs about the 2025/26 Budget on Friday got off to a bumpy start with calls for its postponement. The EFF and the MK Party raised concern that Godongwana attended the meeting virtually and that each MP was asked to speak not for more than five minutes when making inputs.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said the arrangement made with Godongwana by the co-chairpersons of the finance and appropriation committees was very wrong. “Why is the minister given a preference of being on a virtual platform which none of us is aware of?” Maotwe said.

She asked that the meeting be postponed and Godongwana be called again to come. “He is busy addressing other platforms, not this sitting. He knew about this sitting a long time ago,” Maotwe said.

Tidimalo Legwase, chairperson of the Select Committee on Appropriations, explained that MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) knew the joint meeting was hybrid. “We plan for hybrid sessions,” Legwase said.

In objecting to the allotted speaking times, EFF MP Sinawo Thambo said the meeting was not a continuation of the Budget process. “We deal with a new Budget, a new Fiscal Framework and Revenue proposals. Let us allow as much input as possible,” said Thambo.

In response, Legwase stated that there were still more meetings to take place at committees, and Friday’s meeting was not the last to deliberate on the Budget. But MK Party MP Brian Molefe said the meeting was called for a presentation by Godongwana to the committees. “It is surprising that, this being the minister’s meeting, he is not present. He is only available online. I don’t know why we had to be dragged here if the minister is not going to be here,” Molefe asked.

He also noted that Godongwana had addressed a breakfast meeting with the business community on Thursday. “I don’t understand why the minister is not present at the meeting of Parliament to discuss the Budget,” Molefe said.

ANC MP Seaparo Charles Sekoati urged MPs not to engage in semantics and asked that the meeting proceed. But, MK Party MP Des van Rooyen said the meeting should not be reduced to a compliance exercise.

“What has been done by the minister is completely wrong. He knows it very well, this is a physical meeting. As to why he opted not to be here physically is quite disturbing,” Van Rooyen said before warning that it was no longer business as usual. “I want to suggest to the MPs in this meeting that we postpone this meeting,” he added.

DA MP Denis Ruyder appreciated Godongwana’s attendance with his National Treasury team. “We are used to having virtual meetings and running successful meetings and engagements. I don’t think there should be a problem whether the minister is here or not. We are still to get the same answers,” Ruyder said.

He also said it was normal to set a time for MPs to ask questions. “Five minutes is more than adequate, generally. We should push ahead,” Ruyder added.

Mmusi Maimane, chairperson of the Appropriations Standing Committee, noted that there was a tradition of holding the meeting with the Finance Minister a day after the Budget was tabled. He pleaded against the postponement of the meeting, citing the deadline to pass the Budget. “If we don’t proceed, we will miss the opportunity to do hard work to process the Budget,” Maimane said.

After input from several other MPs, Godongwana was allowed to address the meeting. He apologised for the inconvenience caused, and explained that he had addressed a breakfast meeting with business on Thursday because he was informed the joint meeting was moved to Friday.