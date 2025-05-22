'Trump doesn't have the facts about SA:' South Africans express outrage over Trump's false genocide claims

US President Donald Trump hands papers to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Image: Jim WATSON / AFP

South Africans voiced anger Thursday at US President Donald Trump's persistent false claim of a genocide against white farmers that were repeated in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The talks between the two presidents Wednesday were aimed at repairing relations that have nosedived since Trump took office in January, later threatening high trade tariffs and expelling the South African ambassador. "I am not happy," university student Nicole Mbhele told AFP. "He made it seem like we want to kill white people or white farmers for our land, or (for) wanting it back," she said. A video aired during the meeting showed the leader of a fringe, radical opposition party chanting a song from the anti-apartheid struggle about "killing" white farmers. Trump also repeated baseless allegations that South Africa was expropriating land from the minority white Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch settlers who own more than three-quarters of commercial farmland.

"Donald Trump does not have facts about what is happening in South Africa," said 25-year-old saleswoman Naledi Morwalle. He was making "false accusations about our country", she said. "We are all facing all types and levels of crimes. Both blacks and whites," she said. South Africans followed the meeting live on television and many were proud of the performance of the South African delegation, reinforced by four cabinet ministers and two top golfers. While some said Ramaphosa could have been more adamant in rejecting Trump's baseless claims of a "white genocide", others noted his calm pushback that black South Africans suffer most from the high crime rate. "I think our country did well and actually put the facts out there," said activist Ulrich Steenkamp. "Whether the world responds is up to them," he added. The video played during the meeting, which also showed rows of white crosses in what Trump falsely said were graves of murdered white farmers, clearly rattled Ramaphosa, said analyst Thelela Ngcetane-Vika, of the Wits School of Governance.