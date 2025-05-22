Lesufi announces relaunch of Nasi Ispani, promising 32,000 new jobs

Premier Panyaza Lesufi provides an update on key developments and decisions arising from the recent Executive Council (EXCO) meeting. Image: Gauteng Gov/X

Gauteng is set to relaunch Nasi Ispani in June, creating 32,000 jobs for Assistant Teachers, Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Thursday. Speaking at a media briefing in Midrand, Lesufi revealed that the programme will recruit the youth across the province, marking a major boost for youth employment and the education sector. Lesufi said he was undeterred by criticism from opposition parties on the mass recruitment programme.

“The people who are criticising us on Nasi Ispani understand the effectiveness of this programme. We're not doing it for political mileage, we're doing it to fight unemployment. “But what they're saying now is that you have poor homes, you've got incomplete buildings, traffic lights that have gone down, roads that are not maintained, you've got grass that is not cut. “On the other side, you've got youth in the townships who are unemployed. So you train them to do the work and pay them,” he said.