'I don't want to hand over to an empty chair' : Ramaphosa says he expects Trump at G20 summit

President Ramaphosa says he expects President Trump to attend the G20 summit in South Africa this November, so he can hand over the G20 presidency to Trump ,not to an empty chair. Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa expects US President Donald Trump to attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in November. He highlighted the importance of America’s continued engagement in multilateral platforms. Speaking at the Oval Office in Washington, DC, Ramaphosa expressed optimism about strengthened economic ties between South Africa and the United States following high-level discussions. “I want to hand over the presidency of the G20 to President Trump in November,” said Ramaphosa. “And I said he needs to be there. I don’t want to hand over the presidency of the G20 to an empty chair. I want to hand it over to him sitting in that chair in November.”

The President noted that Trump “is going to give serious consideration to it.'' Ramphosa said he expects Trump to come to South Africa. “My takeaway from that is that G20 participation by the United States is going to be happening. So I’m particularly pleased with that.” Ramaphosa also highlighted the value of US involvement in global forums. “Having realised the important role that the United States continues to play in international or multilateral formations, organisations like the G7 and the G20, he [Trump] said, of course, the G7 would be much more impactful with the participation of the United States, just as the G20 would be more effective on global matters with the participation of the largest economy in the world.” The President also welcomed ongoing US investment in South Africa, citing a recent example: “Minister Parks Tau explained that one of the US companies has invested in a lithium operation in our country, which shows a positive disposition toward South Africa.”