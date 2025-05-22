'I don't want to hand over to an empty chair' : Ramaphosa says he expects Trump at G20 summit
President Ramaphosa says he expects President Trump to attend the G20 summit in South Africa this November, so he can hand over the G20 presidency to Trump ,not to an empty chair.
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa expects US President Donald Trump to attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in November.
He highlighted the importance of America’s continued engagement in multilateral platforms. Speaking at the Oval Office in Washington, DC, Ramaphosa expressed optimism about strengthened economic ties between South Africa and the United States following high-level discussions.
“I want to hand over the presidency of the G20 to President Trump in November,” said Ramaphosa.
“And I said he needs to be there. I don’t want to hand over the presidency of the G20 to an empty chair. I want to hand it over to him sitting in that chair in November.”
The President noted that Trump “is going to give serious consideration to it.''
Ramphosa said he expects Trump to come to South Africa.
“My takeaway from that is that G20 participation by the United States is going to be happening. So I’m particularly pleased with that.”
Ramaphosa also highlighted the value of US involvement in global forums.
“Having realised the important role that the United States continues to play in international or multilateral formations, organisations like the G7 and the G20, he [Trump] said, of course, the G7 would be much more impactful with the participation of the United States, just as the G20 would be more effective on global matters with the participation of the largest economy in the world.”
The President also welcomed ongoing US investment in South Africa, citing a recent example: “Minister Parks Tau explained that one of the US companies has invested in a lithium operation in our country, which shows a positive disposition toward South Africa.”
Furthermore, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of continued engagement to build confidence and attract more US businesses:
“We want to keep the jobs that have been created by U.S. companies, and we want more and more US companies to come and invest.”
“One of the key confidence-building mechanisms is the ongoing engagement on investments, tariffs, the creation of a favourable investment climate in South Africa, our access to the American market, and continued discussions around AGOA, which will now proceed much more determinedly going forward.”
Ramaphosa described a luncheon discussion with US officials, including the Secretary of Commerce and South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Parks Tau, as “a very, very positive indication.” However, he noted that “details will be ironed out during those engagements.”
The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg in November from the 22nd to the 23rd.
