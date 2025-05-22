ANC struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope dies at age 99

Struggle stalwart and former president of the ANC Women's League, Gertrude Shope, has passed away. Image: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Struggle stalwart and former president of the African National Congress (ANC) Women's League, Gertrude Shope, has passed away at the remarkable age of 99. Born in an era marked by oppressive segregation, Shope’s journey began as a teacher in Natal and Soweto. With a commitment to education, she aimed to empower children and elevate communities through knowledge. However, recognising the limitations and injustices of the apartheid educational system, she made a decisive choice at the age of 29 to join the ANC.

Her leadership qualities soon shone through, propelling her to serve as the president of the ANC Women’s League. In this role, Shope was instrumental in amplifying the voices of women within the broader struggle for equality and justice. She held a firm belief that women played an essential role in the liberation of South Africa, advocating tirelessly for their rights and representation. The ANC expressed deep sorrow at the news of her passing. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri stated, “We are saddened by the passing of Gertrude Shope, whose life exemplified courage and commitment to the liberation of all South Africans.” Bhengu-Motsiri extended heartfelt condolences to Shope’s daughter and all her immediate family members, echoing the sentiments of loss felt across the nation.