Remembering Douglas Gibson: A tribute to a champion of South Africa's democracy

Former DA chief whip and ambassador Douglas Gibson has passed away at the age of 82. Image: Leon Muller / Independent Newspapers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former DA chief whip and ambassador Douglas Gibson, who passed away at the age of 82 on Friday. Ramaphosa said Gibson, as a veteran of South Africa’s political transition in 1994, will be remembered for his service as a Member of Parliament, chairperson of the then Democratic Party federal council, chief whip of the opposition, and as a senior member of the Democratic Alliance. “I extend my condolences to Mr Gibson’s political home, the Democratic Alliance. As our ambassador to Thailand for four years until 2012, Douglas Gibson flew our flag and built strong relations with Thailand, bringing our two nations closer together in a variety of mutually beneficial ways,” he said.

Gibson’s death was announced by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday. “On behalf of the Democratic Alliance, I would like to formally extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of a great South African, Douglas Gibson," Steenhuisen said. Steenhuisen also said Gibson was a consummate politician and public servant, who held a position in the party as the chief whip of the erstwhile Democratic Party and later the DA in Parliament. He served as South Africa’s ambassador to Thailand between 2008 and 2012. Gibson, who served as an MP from 1994 until 2008, was a lawyer by profession.

Steenhuisen also said Gibson was a fierce fighter for freedom in South Africa who, even to the last days of his life, took no prisoners in advocating for what he and his party believed. “He brought to all he did an immense capacity for compassion, retaining throughout his career an accessibility and clear humanity in all engagements. At the same time, he was a great ambassador for our country, our party, and the values of non-racialism and freedom.” He said Gibson was someone who could step up and show the best of South Africa, the DA, and the values they hold dear.

“His charm and intelligence allowed him to reach out to others and find common ground on which to build. We will miss him dearly. And as we carry on the fight he so long waged, for a better South Africa, we will strive to honour his memory and his great efforts throughout his life to make our country a place of real freedom and vibrant opportunity,” Steenhuisen said. Former DA leader Tony Leon said Gibson was his dear friend and great soldier in the democratic. “We were in the trenches together since 1986 - some wins, some losses and always on his part principled consistency and endurance and lots of laughs. Go well DG and enjoy eternal rest,” Leon said.