South Africa's participation in Moscow's Victory Day celebrations highlights diplomatic ties
South African National Defence Force delegation joins global leaders at Moscow's Victory Day commemorations
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) delegation is among representatives from more than 23 countries attending the historic Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia.
This event marks the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, celebrated annually on May 9 in Russia and several other former Soviet states.
The day honours the sacrifices made during the war and commemorates the defeat of fascism, symbolising resilience and international solidarity.
Background on Victory Day
Victory Day, observed since 1945, is a significant national holiday in Russia and other former Soviet Union countries.
It features military parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and commemorative events to honour the millions of lives lost during the war.
Moscow's celebrations are particularly prominent, attracting leaders and dignitaries from around the world. They emphasise Russia’s historical role in defeating fascism and fostering diplomatic ties.
South Africa’s Representation in Moscow
On Friday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed that South Africa was represented at the event.
Clayson Monyela, head of Public Diplomacy for the department, stated, “We attend every year without fail,” emphasising South Africa’s consistent presence at the celebrations.
Defence Minister Angie Motshekga led the delegation representing the South African government at this critical event.
Sputnik Africa, citing South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, reported the minister's participation.
Additionally, the department’s spokesperson, Chrispin Priri, confirmed South Africa’s presence, highlighting the country’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Russia.
International and Local Reactions
Earlier, several countries’ leaders accepted invitations to participate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré to attend the festivities.
Similarly, Angolan President João Lourenço was also invited to participate in the Moscow parade on May 9.
Back home, Minister Motshekga was scheduled to address the Joint Standing Committee on Defence regarding the withdrawal of South African troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised her for sending her deputy to answer parliamentary questions rather than attending the session herself.
On Sunday, Motshekga held a media briefing on the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC, following the announced troop withdrawal.
Diplomatic and Political Reactions
Russian media outlet Sputnik shared images of Motshekga being greeted by President Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries ahead of the military parade.
These visuals underscored her official diplomatic role at the event.
Meanwhile, DA MP Nicholas Gotsell expressed dissatisfaction with Motshekga’s absence from Parliament, stating: “This meeting was scheduled weeks ago, and her last-minute apology is disappointing.
“I don’t believe that participating in a celebration in Russia is not important, especially given today's agenda items.”
In her defence, co-chairperson Malusi Gigaba argued that Motshekga’s deployment was at the president's behest.
“Diplomatic relations are involved between countries, and we must respect that.”
Gigaba also suggested that Motshekga might discuss issues related to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, especially following recent visits by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to South Africa.
Current Developments
The parliamentary session continues, with South Africa’s SANDF chiefs briefing MPs on the operational aspects of the troop withdrawal from the DRC.
The participation of South Africa in Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations underscores the country’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Russia amidst complex international developments.
