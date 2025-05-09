South African National Defence Force delegation joins global leaders at Moscow's Victory Day commemorations Image: IOL / Independent Newspapers

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) delegation is among representatives from more than 23 countries attending the historic Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia. This event marks the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, celebrated annually on May 9 in Russia and several other former Soviet states. The day honours the sacrifices made during the war and commemorates the defeat of fascism, symbolising resilience and international solidarity. Background on Victory Day Victory Day, observed since 1945, is a significant national holiday in Russia and other former Soviet Union countries. It features military parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and commemorative events to honour the millions of lives lost during the war. Moscow's celebrations are particularly prominent, attracting leaders and dignitaries from around the world. They emphasise Russia’s historical role in defeating fascism and fostering diplomatic ties.

South Africa’s Representation in Moscow On Friday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed that South Africa was represented at the event. Clayson Monyela, head of Public Diplomacy for the department, stated, “We attend every year without fail,” emphasising South Africa’s consistent presence at the celebrations. Defence Minister Angie Motshekga led the delegation representing the South African government at this critical event. Sputnik Africa, citing South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, reported the minister's participation. Additionally, the department’s spokesperson, Chrispin Priri, confirmed South Africa’s presence, highlighting the country’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Russia.

International and Local Reactions Earlier, several countries’ leaders accepted invitations to participate. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré to attend the festivities. Similarly, Angolan President João Lourenço was also invited to participate in the Moscow parade on May 9. Back home, Minister Motshekga was scheduled to address the Joint Standing Committee on Defence regarding the withdrawal of South African troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised her for sending her deputy to answer parliamentary questions rather than attending the session herself. On Sunday, Motshekga held a media briefing on the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in the DRC, following the announced troop withdrawal.