SADC to cover costs for SANDF troop withdrawal from DRC

The SANDF has assured MPs the safety and security of the soldiers will be the primary priority when they return home from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Image: SANDF / Facebook

The South African Development Community (SADC) will foot the bill for the return of the South African National Defence (SANDF) and their military equipment from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This was revealed by Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa when responding to questions during the meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence on Friday. “This operation is not only a South African operation but it is a SADC operation. In a meeting of leaders, they agreed all SADC countries are to foot the bill of withdrawing our troops,” Holomisa said.

Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya confirmed that the withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission in the DRC was under the SADC. “‘This is a SADC mission that the SADC countries as a whole will be doing the rest of the payments,” said Maphwanya. However, he indicated that the SANDF may incur costs due to one or two emergencies.

“It does not mean as SANDF, we may not incur certain costs given certain circumstances. We have the responsibility to look after our soldiers.” Holomisa emphasised the message given to the military chiefs to ensure they spend within the framework of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), in particular. He said they were steadfast in their commitment to ensuring all operations were conducted in full compliance with PFMA and other applicable financial regulations. “We are aware of the acute challenges the department faced in the past, especially in relation to logistical details in the troop deployment to the DRC.”

The parliamentarians heard that the cost of the deployment under the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) amounted to R1.6 billion. “We are still finalising the reconciliation of other figures we spent in 2024/25. Once the financial statements are finalised, we will have correct and accurate information, but so far, we have spent about R1.6 billion of what the National Treasury has given us in terms of the deployment to SAMIDRC,” said CFO Edem Abotsi. Earlier in his opening remarks on behalf of Minister Angie Motshekga, who is in Russia, Holomisa said the South African soldiers were still operational in the DRC under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission (Monusco). “The situation on the ground remains fluid. However, there are troops that were under SADC, that are being withdrawn as we speak.”

The withdrawal of the South African, Malawian, and Tanzanian soldiers was taken by the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in March and reaffirmed by a meeting of defence ministers to withdraw the SAMIDRC troops and equipment. Holomisa welcomed the diplomatic efforts that led to the current ceasefire, which is holding, and said the engagements contributed significantly to the stabilisation of the situation in the eastern DRC. “The full extent and analysis of the operation, including its strategic and operational outcome, will only be available once the mission concludes, as it is a standard practice. The department will institute a board of inquiry to investigate and report on all operational aspects, including any casualties sustained.”

In his report on the withdrawal of the SANDAF from the DRC, Chief of Joint Operation Lieutenant-General Siphiwe Sangweni said plans have been put into action for an orderly withdrawal of SAMIDRC out of the mission area. Sangweni hailed a meeting that was held by SADC with the M23, saying it was a “deal breaker” to allow the withdrawal. While the dysfunctional Goma airport was to be fixed to allow a quick and smooth movement of the South African, Tanzanian, and Malawian soldiers, “certain other challenges came to play and stalled the intended expedited withdrawal”.

Sangweni said a decision was taken to explore withdrawal by road out of the mission area. “Tanzania offered certain areas not too far from Goma that can be used for the road movement to Tanzanian territory, and further to the troop contributing countries’ home bases by air and sea.” He also said Rwanda supported the road movement through their territory from Goma to Tanzania. Sangweni said there will be charting of aircraft for SANDF members from Tanzania to South Africa in groups.