Ramaphosa welcomes historic election of first American Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV

Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born Augustinian missionary with decades of experience in Peru and the Curia, has been elected Pope Leo XIV.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the election of Pope Leo XIV a significant moment for the Catholic Church and the world, saying people watched the event with hope.

“May the ceremonial white smoke that signalled the consensus of the Conclave prevail over the dark plumes of military bombardments affecting various regions of the world today,” Ramaphosa said in a post on X.

He added that Pope Leo XIV’s early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and honors the legacy of the late Pope Francis.

“South Africa wishes Pope Leo XIV a blessed and transformative papacy that will strengthen faith, unity and social solidarity in the world,” Ramaphosa said.

IOL News reported that the White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel and the bells rang before Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was declared the new pope on Thursday.

His election marks the first time a pontiff hails from the United States.