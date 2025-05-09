MK Party accuses ANC of abusing state resources ahead of Mpofana by-election

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu demands IEC intervention, slamming ANC and MEC Simelane for turning government programmes into campaign tools just days before the Mpofana by-election. Image: Facebook

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has accused the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal of abusing government resources for party-political campaigning ahead of next week’s crucial by-election in Ward 4, Mpofana Local Municipality. The MK Party claims that state programmes are being manipulated to give the ANC an unfair electoral advantage and has lodged an official complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). IOL previously reported that the MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, is rapidly gaining traction in eThekwini following several recent by-election wins. In a formal letter signed by MKP secretary general Floyd Shivambu, the party condemned a public event organised by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane, scheduled for Friday, just five days before the by-election. “The uMkhonto we Sizwe party had noted with dismay and shock, a poster purported to be issued by the MEC, inviting community members to a government event, a mere five days before the actual by-election,” the letter reads. It argues that the event “may directly influence the electoral choices given the immediacy and active campaigning by other political parties competing with the political party of MEC Simelane in the same community. It is effectively a political campaign using state resources.”

The MK party sees this as part of a broader pattern. “We are raising the Department of Health programme in Ward 4 Mpofana, because prior to the By-Elections in Ward 18 Mandeni, the Department of Health also held another programme in Mandeni Ward 18 on the 26th of April 2025, which was 4 days before the Election Day,” the letter states. MK argues these events are timed to sway voters in favour of the ANC, adding that “it is not a coincidence, it is abuse of State resources to campaign for the African National Congress.” The letter further cites violations of the Electoral Act and calls for the event to be halted and rescheduled. On X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu echoed the party's outrage, stating, “The ANC in KwaZulu Natal is abusing government resources by misusing government budget for party political campaigns in By-Elections. ''In Mandeni Ward 18, they channelled a government event to the Ward, 4 days before elections. We, as uMkhonto weSizwe, defeated them despite misuse of government resources.” He warned that similar tactics in Mpofana will fail: “They are now doing the same thing in Mpofana Ward 4.We will defeat them again in Mpofana Ward 4.”