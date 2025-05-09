Mashatile warns municipal officials: Consequences for misconduct ahead of local elections

Deputy President Paul Mashatile calls for cooperation in local government to tackle challenges facing their communities.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has issued a stern warning to municipal officials, declaring that misconduct and dysfunction at local government level will no longer be tolerated—especially when attempts are made to shift the blame onto politicians.

Mashatile said it was true that politicians were the main reason why local governance was not up to the standards, instead, officials were involved.

The deputy president was answering oral questions from MPs in the National Assembly about local government interventions on Thursday.

“It’s not the politicians who are creating problems—it’s the officials within municipalities. There will be consequences for that,” Mashatile asserted.

His remarks come as political parties are gearing up for the upcoming 2026 local government elections. The campaigns have already begun.