Mashatile assures MPs: State resources will not fund ANC power struggles
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has assured Parliament that the government resources will be used in the upcoming elective conference of the ANC.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile told members of Parliament (MPs) that state resources will not be used for personal benefit ahead of the ANC elective conference in 2027.
Mashatile expressed concern over the potential exploitation of state institutions, assuring that strict monitoring would be implemented to ensure a fair selection process for the new ANC leader.
Mashatile addressed questions from MPs in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday.
His comments follow recent reports alleging that members of his party, particularly those in government, have misused state resources to influence election outcomes."
This is despite his campaign for the presidency of the ANC, in which he is running against secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and other top party officials.
In a public appearance, EFF leader Julius Malema asked Mashatile if he thought the accusations against him, which included a corruption case filed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and a perjury investigation connected to a North West provincial conference, were politically motivated because he had run for the top job in the ANC.
Mashatile retorted that although there isn't any solid proof to back up that assertion, those who want to be leaders of the ANC should instead use internal party procedures, like conference elections, to further their goals rather than using law enforcement as a political campaign tool.
“Honourable Malema, we will guard against that,” he said.
Mashatile urged political hopefuls heading to elective conferences to campaign and compete without outside interference.
