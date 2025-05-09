How South Africa is shaping the Youth 20 agenda for Africa
South Africa's Y20 presidency: Prioritising youth engagement and global policy influence
Image: IOL / Independent Newspapers
South Africa officially assumed leadership of the Youth 20 (Y20) — the G20’s dedicated platform for youth engagement — at a high-profile event held at the historic Rand Club in Johannesburg.
The launch marked a milestone for the country and signified Africa’s prominent role in shaping the global youth agenda.
The event drew a diverse gathering of over 200 delegates, including young leaders, government officials, civil society actors, media representatives, international stakeholders, and members of the diplomatic corps.
Online participation further expanded the reach, with more than 800 applications received from interested youth across the continent and beyond.
Irfaan Mangera, Public Relations and Media Officer for Y20 South Africa, emphasised the significance of this moment.
“The Y20 is the oldest engagement group within the G20, and this is a historic opportunity for African youth to have their voices heard at the highest level of global economic governance.”
Raymond Matlala, Chair of Y20 South Africa, echoed this sentiment, affirming the continent’s collective aspirations.
“This is not just South Africa’s Y20 — Africa’s Y20. We are committed to working with youth groups across the continent to uphold this presidency with inclusivity and integrity.”
The programme showcased a broad spectrum of contributions from national and international speakers, including Moeketsi Koahela, Y20 SA Co-Chair, and online messages of solidarity from delegates representing Brazil 2024 and the United States 2026.
Matlala mentioned that South Africa’s Y20 Presidency will focus on five key priority areas:
- Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability: Green Horizons — Leading a Just Energy Transition.
- Inclusive Economic Growth and Employment: Pathways to Prosperity.
- AI, Digital Innovation, Education, and the Future of Work: Innovate to Elevate — Building Skills for Tomorrow.
- Meaningful Youth Engagement and Reforming Multilateralism: Towards a Just Future
- Inclusive Social Development and Fighting Inequality: Leaving No One Behind.
The launch underscored South Africa’s ambition to foster a youth-driven, people-centered agenda rooted in equality, solidarity, and sustainability principles.
Attendees were invited to participate in a year-long process of dialogue, policy advocacy, and engagement at both local and international levels, culminating in the Y20 and G20 Summits later this year.
Levy Singh, Y20 South Africa Sherpa, highlighted the broader implications of this leadership.
“This launch repositions youth diplomacy and African leadership on the world stage. We are setting the tone for bold, accountable, and actionable youth policies.”
Singh also outlined some of the key initiatives planned for the presidency.
“Developing a Y20 Sherpas Council to institutionalize youth participation in the G20 and Y20 processes beyond this summit.
“Establishing a Y20 alumni network to leverage the experiences of past delegates in shaping future policies
Implementing a systemic review to monitor, evaluate, and enhance meaningful youth engagement across the G20,” said Singh.
Looking ahead, the Y20 South Africa team will kick off its working group programs, national consultations, regional dialogues, and thematic forums to gather input.
"The goal is to co-create the official South African Y20 Communiqué, setting the stage for impactful youth policies at the upcoming summit in August."
As Mangera succinctly put it, “This is a defining moment for youth leadership — a chance to influence global decisions and ensure that young voices are at the heart of the world’s most pressing challenges.”
