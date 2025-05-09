How South Africa is shaping the Youth 20 agenda for Africa

South Africa officially assumed leadership of the Youth 20 (Y20) — the G20’s dedicated platform for youth engagement — at a high-profile event held at the historic Rand Club in Johannesburg.

The launch marked a milestone for the country and signified Africa’s prominent role in shaping the global youth agenda.

The event drew a diverse gathering of over 200 delegates, including young leaders, government officials, civil society actors, media representatives, international stakeholders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Online participation further expanded the reach, with more than 800 applications received from interested youth across the continent and beyond.

Irfaan Mangera, Public Relations and Media Officer for Y20 South Africa, emphasised the significance of this moment.

“The Y20 is the oldest engagement group within the G20, and this is a historic opportunity for African youth to have their voices heard at the highest level of global economic governance.”