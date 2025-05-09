Higher Education Committee raises concerns about NSFAS's mid-term accommodation cancellations

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has slammed mid-term NSFAS decisions, warning they disrupt students’ lives and academic progress, especially with the cancellation of unaccredited accommodation.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has expressed concerns about the impact of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) decisions on students, particularly the cancellation of student accommodation agreements with unaccredited providers during academic terms.

During a recent briefing from the newly appointed NSFAS board, the committee was updated on key matters, including student appeals, 2025 funding decisions, allowance disbursements, and accommodation challenges.

The committee expressed strong support for ensuring student housing is accredited, but criticised the timing of some NSFAS decisions.