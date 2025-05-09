EFF claim responsibility for exposing R2 million laptop corruption in Mpumalanga

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Collen Sedibe has claimed that the party is responsible for exposing the R2 million laptop corruption in Mpumalanga.

Talking on Sinawo Thambo's podcast, Sedibe divulged the red party's alleged involvement in blowing open the corruption and a key suspect they allegedly sought for evidence.

"It was the biggest laptop heist in history of the South African government. We uncovered the corruption through the whistleblowers within the government. What we do is that we don't forge evidence. We collect it," said Sedibe.

Senior officials, comprising of the head of department of the province's Department of Education, will face disciplinary proceedings after an inquiry discovered anomalies in the acquisition of 22 laptops.