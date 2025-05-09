EFF claim responsibility for exposing R2 million laptop corruption in Mpumalanga
Uncovering corruption: EFF's role in the R2 million laptop scandal in Mpumalanga.
Image: Freepik
The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Collen Sedibe has claimed that the party is responsible for exposing the R2 million laptop corruption in Mpumalanga.
Talking on Sinawo Thambo's podcast, Sedibe divulged the red party's alleged involvement in blowing open the corruption and a key suspect they allegedly sought for evidence.
"It was the biggest laptop heist in history of the South African government. We uncovered the corruption through the whistleblowers within the government. What we do is that we don't forge evidence. We collect it," said Sedibe.
Senior officials, comprising of the head of department of the province's Department of Education, will face disciplinary proceedings after an inquiry discovered anomalies in the acquisition of 22 laptops.
The laptops had been bought in December 2024 for R91,482.50 a piece.
Sedibe added that the EFF caught one of the accused red-handed with a business that is allegedly into shady dealings.
"We were spying on her, following her steps, checking what she was doing, with whom and so forth," he said. "If they are honest that they are fighting corruption as the ruling party, they must recall the accused with immediate effect."
Premier Mandla Ndlovu said on February 15, 2025, a whistleblower notified him to the situation.
He said that after getting an unsatisfactory answer from the department, he directed the Office of the Premier's Integrity, Forensic inquiry, and Security Management Chief Directorate to conduct an inquiry.
"The procurement of the 22 laptops and a printer, at a cost of R91,482.50 each, appeared to be an anomaly," Ndlovu said.
