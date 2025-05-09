DA criticises Defence Minister Angie Motshekga for missing vital SANDF withdrawal meeting

The DA criticises Defence Minister Angie Motshekga for missing a key meeting on SANDF’s DRC withdrawal, questioning government transparency and accountability after 14 soldiers died in the mission. Image: Tracey Adams/Independent Newspaper

The Democratic Alliance has criticised Defence Minister Angie Motshekga for failing to attend a critical meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, where the recent withdrawal of SANDF troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was set to be addressed. Despite the meeting being held virtually, the Minister was reportedly travelling in Russia and instead delegated the responsibility to her Deputy. The DA has highlighted the gravity of this issue, particularly after 14 South African soldiers lost their lives during the mission in the DRC.

DA Spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans, Chris Hattingh, criticised the Minister’s absence, saying, "After 14 South African lives were lost during the mission in the DRC, it is appalling that the Minister is somehow unavailable to account to the people of South Africa." The party is also raising alarm over the withdrawal of SANDF troops and equipment from areas in eastern DRC controlled by the M23 rebel group, a region known for its volatility and strategic importance. According to Hattingh, "The lack of detail and transparency around this withdrawal raises serious questions about the government’s crisis management and strategic planning."