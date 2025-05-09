Controversy erupts as POPCRU calls for Ian Cameron's removal over 'thugs' remark

Defending police due process, POPCRU calls Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron’s remarks defamatory and biased, accusing him of ignoring rising police killings while stoking division. Parliament urged to act against his conduct.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has condemned recent remarks made by Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, after eight members of the Presidential Protection Unit were cleared of charges.

The union says Cameron’s inflammatory reference to the officers as “thugs” undermines the judiciary, disrespects the rule of law, and poses a threat to the safety and morale of police officers.

In a statement, POPCRU welcomed the exoneration of eight members of the Presidential Protection Unit linked to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, emphasising that the officers had “endured undue public vilification while subject to the legal process.”

IOL previously reported that members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit, who were captured on video allegedly assaulting a motorist on the N1, are facing criminal charges. Their trial is scheduled to resume at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on June 10, 2025.

The union said the judgment reaffirms confidence in due process and condemned what it called trial by media and political opportunism.