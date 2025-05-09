City of Tshwane named safest metro in South Africa - study
The City of Tshwane has been named the best metro in South Africa.
Image: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL News
City of Tshwane has been named the safest metropolitan city in South Africa, according to the 2024 State of Urban Safety in SA report.
The study, verified police statistics and data from Statistics South Africa (SSA), places Tshwane at the top of the national safety rankings — a significant shift for a city that once grappled with some of the highest crime rates in the nation.
The city welcomed this recognition, with residents of Tshwane praising the coalition for making progress in addressing the issues of service delivery and lawlessness.
According to the study, this recognition makes Tshwane safer than major US cities such as Atlanta, New Orleans, and Washington DC.
Tshwane is run under a coalition government led by ActionSA, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
ActionSA described this recognition as a welcome title and a testament to the multiparty coalition's progress.
In a statement, the party expressed encouragement at witnessing a city that was once notorious for its high crime rates beginning to make tangible strides in addressing lawlessness.
“That a corner is slowly being turned in our Capital is evidenced by reports such as this, alongside improvements in the City’s credit ratings and the near completion of water infrastructure projects in Hammanskraal,” the statement read.
“The title of “South Africa’s Safest Metro” affirms that where it governs, ActionSA and its coalition partners are beginning to reverse the legacy of lawlessness that has plagued the City of Tshwane”.
IOL Politics
Related Topics: