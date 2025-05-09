City of Tshwane named safest metro in South Africa - study

The City of Tshwane has been named the best metro in South Africa.

City of Tshwane has been named the safest metropolitan city in South Africa, according to the 2024 State of Urban Safety in SA report.

The study, verified police statistics and data from Statistics South Africa (SSA), places Tshwane at the top of the national safety rankings — a significant shift for a city that once grappled with some of the highest crime rates in the nation.

The city welcomed this recognition, with residents of Tshwane praising the coalition for making progress in addressing the issues of service delivery and lawlessness.