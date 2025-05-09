Allegations and counterclaims: The TUT and Bapedi Royal conflict

TUT's Vice-Chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke at the centre of Sekhukhune campus controversy Image: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

A fierce dispute has erupted surrounding Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) leadership and ongoing development projects in Sekhukhune, with the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tinyiko Maluleko, at the centre of a contentious debate. The conflict escalated after a local organisation, the Vatsonga Machangani Forum, publicly condemned what it described as “personal attacks” against Maluleke, following allegations submitted to the Public Protector’s Office regarding the university’s involvement in a proposed Sekhukhune campus. Allegations and Counterclaims The controversy stems from a report by the Bapedi Royal Kingdom in Sekhukhune, which accused TUT of sabotaging efforts to establish a University of Mining and Agriculture in the region - a project reportedly initiated in 2021 through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Bapedi Kingdom and TUT. William Maphutha, who claims to be the Sekhukhune Campus Development Coordinator representing Batsumi Pty Ltd, alleged that he pioneered the project and accused TUT of hijacking it without proper consultation.

However, the Vatsonga Machangani Forum has strongly dismissed these claims, describing them as baseless and misleading. In a statement issued last week Friday, the organisation emphasised that Maphutha’s assertions are unfounded and that his recent communication targets Professor Maluleke with false allegations, including claims that he is from Giyani and implying misconduct. Maphutha’s Response and Defiant Stance In a statement to IOL, William Maphutha responded fiercely to the forum’s condemnation, asserting his intention to counter what he described as 'ill-informed and irresponsible remarks. He expressed frustration with what he called “misinformation” and defended his position. “I intend to defuse the ill-informed and irresponsible remarks made by individuals purporting to represent the people of Giyani or the Vhatsonga Machangani Forum. “These individuals have taken it upon themselves to speak authoritatively on the internal affairs of TUT, going as far as to undermine the leadership of its Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke.”

Maphutha further criticised the university’s leadership for what he perceives as a lack of transparency, claiming that since 2021, stakeholders—including himself—have sought updates on the Sekhukhune project, but have received little meaningful feedback. Legal and Democratic Principles at Play The dispute takes on a broader constitutional dimension, with Maphutha emphasising that South Africa’s democracy is governed by the rule of law. “No individual, regardless of title or status, is exempt from legal accountability. Prof Maluleke, like any other public servant, must be held accountable for the decisions and actions taken during his tenure” He revealed that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, confident that the matter will be addressed with fairness. Maphutha insisted that the concerns raised are not personal but relate to leadership failures, stakeholder engagement issues, and what he views as institutional manipulation. IOL reached out to Maluleke, but no response was received.