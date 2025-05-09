Activist disrupts DA MP Emma Powell's speech, accusing her of whitewashing apartheid

Controversy erupts as activist challenges DA MP Emma Powell on apartheid in Israel. Image: X/Emma Powell

The Democratic Alliance’s Emma Powell is among the politicians who went to Israel on a fact-finding mission to try to establish that there is no apartheid there. Powell, a DA Member of Parliament, has been in hot water since the news came out and recently, she has been accused of whitewashing apartheid. At an event where Powell was speaking on Wednesday, Ayesha Bagus of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) disrupted the talk. "Have you seen the pictures (in Gaza)? The children are f***ing dying. Have you seen them? I voted for the DA. What was I thinking?"

Bagus went on to explain that she disrupted Powell's talk because "silence in the face of genocide is complicity". Powell was part of the trip organised by the South African Friends of Israel. The mission was kept secret and included members of the DA, Patriotic Alliance, and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP). "I stand here as a South African who knows the brutal reality of apartheid, who has seen the consequences of injustice being ignored, and who refuses to stay quiet while the same horror unfolds in Palestine,” he said. Bagus accused Powell of being biased.