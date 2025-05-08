Will Jacob Zuma's MK Party topple the ANC in eThekwini?

Political analysts point to a combination of factors behind the MKP’s rise, including dissatisfaction with the ANC’s service delivery, corruption, and leadership failures. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, is rapidly gaining traction in eThekwini following several recent by-election wins. With the 2026 local government elections approaching, analysts say the ANC’s grip on the region is under serious threat. Political analysts point to a combination of factors behind the MKP’s rise, including dissatisfaction with the ANC’s service delivery, corruption, and leadership failures.

The party’s momentum is heavily driven by Zuma’s personal appeal and what some describe as "charismatic authority." “Many supporters view Jacob Zuma as a victim of an unjust government under Cyril Ramaphosa,” said University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) political analyst Siyabonga Ntombela. “His image as a defender of black economic empowerment resonates with a large portion of the electorate, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.” Ntombela added that the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the Democratic Alliance, a party many in the MKP view as an ideological adversary, has further alienated the ANC’s traditional base.

The ANC’s vulnerability in eThekwini is clear, with councillors defecting or quietly supporting the MKP. “Some are still wearing black, green and gold, but their hearts are with the spear,” Ntombela said, warning this internal divide could have serious implications for the ANC’s campaign machinery. On the prospect of MKP-led governance in eThekwini, Ntombela referenced remarks by Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma, who said the party would follow her father's policies. “So, like it was in the days of Jacob Zuma, so will it be in eThekwini,” he said. Another analyst, Zwakele Ndlovu from the UKZN, echoed similar sentiments. He believes MKP’s popularity is deeply intertwined with Zuma’s continued presence in the political arena.

“As long as Zuma is still alive next year, the MKP will perform well,” Ndlovu said. “The bigger question is will the MKP survive after the death of Zuma?” Ndlovu also questioned the party’s governance prospects, stating: “The MKP is a faction of the ANC. So we can't expect anything different when it gains control of eThekwini.” Both analysts agree that issues like corruption and failed reform promises are central to the ANC’s declining support. “The leadership has made empty promises of self-correcting,” Ntombela said. “Like a phoenix, the ANC will have to rise from the ashes.”