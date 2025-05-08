Julius Malema denied visa to attend Cambridge Conference in UK: What you need to know

In a post made on his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the British authorities' refusal to grant him a visa was not only unwarranted but also indicative of a wider strategy to suppress dissenting political voices.

Julius Malema, the fiery leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has publicly expressed his outrage after being denied entry to the United Kingdom for the upcoming Cambridge Conference this weekend.

In a post made on his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the British authorities' refusal to grant him a visa was not only unwarranted but also indicative of a wider strategy to suppress dissenting political voices.

Scheduled to speak at a conference renowned for promoting diverse discourses on pressing global issues, Malema found himself unexpectedly grounded at OR Tambo International Airport.

"The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification," Malema stated. "It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective."

This condemnation came just hours after he was informed that the issue would be resolved by 3:30pm, leaving him shocked and disappointed as he received a 'regret letter' instead.