Julius Malema denied visa to attend Cambridge Conference in UK: What you need to know
In a post made on his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the British authorities' refusal to grant him a visa was not only unwarranted but also indicative of a wider strategy to suppress dissenting political voices.
Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers.
Julius Malema, the fiery leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has publicly expressed his outrage after being denied entry to the United Kingdom for the upcoming Cambridge Conference this weekend.
In a post made on his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the British authorities' refusal to grant him a visa was not only unwarranted but also indicative of a wider strategy to suppress dissenting political voices.
Scheduled to speak at a conference renowned for promoting diverse discourses on pressing global issues, Malema found himself unexpectedly grounded at OR Tambo International Airport.
"The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification," Malema stated. "It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective."
This condemnation came just hours after he was informed that the issue would be resolved by 3:30pm, leaving him shocked and disappointed as he received a 'regret letter' instead.
Last-minute disappointment
Malema was preparing to board his flight at OR Tambo International Airport when he received a 'regret letter' from British authorities denying him entry, just hours before he was set to depart. This timing has raised concerns about the transparency of the visa process.
Claims of political silencing
In his statement, Malema accused the British authorities of attempting to stifle political dissent. He iterated that the visa denial came without substantial justification and described the action as 'unacceptable and spineless'.
Cambridge Conference
The conference is known for fostering discussions on significant global issues, making Malema's absence particularly notable given his active role in political discourse.
Malema's other travel ban
In November 2024, Botswana lifted its travel ban against Malema, which had been in place since 2011. This shift came shortly before President Duma Boko's inauguration, acknowledging a new political landscape in the region.
Malema's initial ban from Botswana was due to derogatory remarks made against former President Ian Khama, during which he labelled the government as a 'puppet regime'. His comments included threats to establish a 'command team' to unite opposition forces in Botswana.
IOL
Related Topics: