Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero urges MMCs for constructive debate

Mayor Dada Morero who delivered his tState of the City Address at Connie Bapela Chambers on Wednesday, urged collaboration despite political tensions.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero was not impressed with the negative comments from the Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) when he delivered his State of the City Address (SOCA), urging them to bring positive energy during the SOCA debate.

The MMCs are set to debate Morero’s speech on Thursday.

“To all political parties in the chamber, let us not fight and use the SOCA debate to receive inputs from our constituencies.

"I would like to hear voices representing the people of Johannesburg. I know you have the capacity to punch holes in my speech. But, let us do things differently. Tell us about the Johannesburg you want to see,” he said.