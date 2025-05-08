Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero urges MMCs for constructive debate
Mayor Dada Morero who delivered his tState of the City Address at Connie Bapela Chambers on Wednesday, urged collaboration despite political tensions.
Image: Timothy Bernard /Independent Newspapers
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero was not impressed with the negative comments from the Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) when he delivered his State of the City Address (SOCA), urging them to bring positive energy during the SOCA debate.
The MMCs are set to debate Morero’s speech on Thursday.
“To all political parties in the chamber, let us not fight and use the SOCA debate to receive inputs from our constituencies.
"I would like to hear voices representing the people of Johannesburg. I know you have the capacity to punch holes in my speech. But, let us do things differently. Tell us about the Johannesburg you want to see,” he said.
Morero delivered his SOCA at the Connie Bapela Chambers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
This is after the Democratic Alliance (DA) tabled a motion of no confidence against him and Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, saying they failed the city and must go.
“They’ve been complicit in destroying the City of Gold, and they must go! The Executive Mayor has failed the people. Instead of leading with integrity, his administration has been marked by mismanagement, patronage networks, and a disturbing lack of transparency,” DA Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said in a statement.
ActionSA further demanded Morero address the issue of water supply, load shedding, road infrastructure and crime and lawlessness.
The city is experiencing widespread infrastructure challenges, including leaking sewer systems, uncollected waste.
