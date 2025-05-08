Gauteng Premier Lesufi condemns R1.8 billion budget underspend amid community needs

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who addressed the media during the release of the State of Ethics Report on Thursday, expressed concern over budget underspending.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned his administration for returning about R1.8 billion to the National Treasury after underspending on its annual budget.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday while receiving the second Biennial State of Ethics Report from the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council (GEAC), Lesufi acknowledged a marginal improvement in financial management but said returning unspent funds amid rising community needs cannot be justified.

The report outlined key interventions aimed at promoting integrity, transparency and accountability within the Gauteng government.

The GEAC provided independent oversight, advice, advocacy, and civil society mobilisation on fighting corruption and promoting integrity in the province.

Although the government returned the funds, Lesufi described this as a step forward in enhancing the province's financial management.