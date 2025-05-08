Gauteng Premier Lesufi condemns R1.8 billion budget underspend amid community needs
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who addressed the media during the release of the State of Ethics Report on Thursday, expressed concern over budget underspending.
Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned his administration for returning about R1.8 billion to the National Treasury after underspending on its annual budget.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday while receiving the second Biennial State of Ethics Report from the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council (GEAC), Lesufi acknowledged a marginal improvement in financial management but said returning unspent funds amid rising community needs cannot be justified.
The report outlined key interventions aimed at promoting integrity, transparency and accountability within the Gauteng government.
The GEAC provided independent oversight, advice, advocacy, and civil society mobilisation on fighting corruption and promoting integrity in the province.
Although the government returned the funds, Lesufi described this as a step forward in enhancing the province's financial management.
“For the last five years, our under expenditures were estimated at over 2 billion. We put up systems, we are now at R1.8 billion, which is the lowest,” he said.
However, Lesufi stated that this was 'completely' unacceptable, as returning money to the National Treasury is not justifiable when there are numerous pressing issues that remain unresolved.
“There are other things that are beyond the control of the departments but others are within,” he said.
“So we will need to have a discussion about the matter as the leadership of the government.”
The return of money happens when the province is under pressure to deliver services to its residents.
This includes providing water, electricity, housing, tackling road infrastructure and other problems in the communities, such as crime and lawlessness.
He confirmed the matter would be addressed at the highest levels of provincial leadership and warned of impending consequences for failures in budget execution.
IOL Politics