EFF calls for transparency in 2025 budget hearings amid economic crisis

EFF calls for full public hearings and increased transparency in 2025 budget process, demanding meaningful engagement to tackle the economic crisis. Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament of SA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have expressed concerns over the proposed programme for the Standing Committee on Finance’s (SCoF) processing of the 2025 fiscal framework and revenue proposals, accusing the committee of "malicious compliance" with the constitutional requirement for parliamentary oversight. The party insists that the current process undermines the spirit of meaningful public engagement, fiscal accountability, and legislative integrity. "This is no ordinary budget," said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. "The 2025 budget comes at a time of deepening economic crisis — rising unemployment, widespread poverty, and unprecedented public distrust in government institutions. It must be treated with the seriousness it demands."

The EFF argues that the legitimacy of this budgetary process hinges not on speed but on transparency, inclusivity, and democracy. "Parliament cannot afford to rubber-stamp proposals that will shape the lives of millions without sufficient scrutiny," Thambo said. A key issue raised by the EFF is the handling of public hearings, which have, in previous years, been seen as a procedural inconvenience. Thambo noted that stakeholders have been given as little as two minutes to present, a practice that has been heavily criticised by civil society groups, trade unions, and researchers. Moreover, Thambo pointed out that Parliament’s conduct "undermines the principle of public participation," and vowed that "this cannot happen again." In response, the EFF has proposed that public hearings span at least two full days, with adequate time for stakeholders to present their views and engage meaningfully.