British High Commission apologises to Julius Malema over visa denial
The British High Commission in South Africa formally apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema after visa delays prevented him from attending a Cambridge conference, despite early application and priority processing.
Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers
The British High Commission in South Africa has issued an official apology following the UK Home Office’s failure to process Julius Malema's visa application.
The Economic Freedom Fighters leader was due to travel to the UK for his scheduled address at the “Africa Together Conference” at Cambridge University this weekend.
Responding to the fallout, British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson apologised in a formal letter, attributing the failure to delays caused by “the necessary steps required to consider visa applications and the unfortunate timing of some recent UK Bank Holidays.”
“I have been following the processing of the necessary visa for Mr Malema and am writing to personally apologise,” Phillipson said in the letter.
“I recognise that this will be deeply disappointing, especially as the delegation applied in advance and some paid for priority service.
''I am afraid, though, that I have no means of intervening in the decision-making process itself which is solely a matter for the Home Office.”
“I renew my sincere apologies again to them that the Home Office were unable to process the applications in time on this occasion,'' said Phillipson.
Malema, known for his outspoken views, was set to travel to the UK to speak at the conference, which is recognised for promoting diverse and critical perspectives on global issues.
IOL previously reported that Malema was informed just hours before departure that his visa application had been denied. The timing of the decision, as Malema was preparing to board his flight at OR Tambo International Airport,drew sharp criticism and raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the visa process.
The High Commission further indicated that the delegation may withdraw their applications and that “the Home Office will fully refund all application fees incurred, including the priority service application.”
In a statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Malema expressed outrage, claiming the denial was politically motivated.
“The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification,” he said. “It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective.”
Malema further described the move as “unacceptable and spineless,” particularly after being led to believe the issue would be resolved by 3:30 pm that day, only to receive a ‘regret letter’ instead.
Malema’s absence from the Cambridge Conference is particularly notable given his recent re-emergence on the regional stage. In November 2024, Botswana lifted its longstanding travel ban against him, originally imposed in 2011 after he labelled the government a “puppet regime” and threatened to unite opposition forces in the country.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL Politics
Related Topics: