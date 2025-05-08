ActionSA condemns DA's no-confidence motions as opportunistic and destabilising

ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni rejects the DA’s no-confidence motions as political theatre, calling for real leadership and accountability in Johannesburg, not distractions that deepen instability in a city already in crisis. Image: Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

ActionSA has criticised the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to table motions of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Council Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, calling the move opportunistic and destabilising in an already struggling city. This follows the DA’s formal submission of motions of no confidence, arguing that both Morero and Mthembu have failed the city and must resign. In a statement, ActionSA described the DA’s move as "a cheap ploy to deepen instability in an already broken city," warning that such motions amount to little more than "political theatre cloaked in hollow virtue." While acknowledging Johannesburg’s deepening governance crisis, including failing services and collapsing infrastructure,ActionSA says the DA’s actions are not a genuine attempt to restore order, but rather an act of “political grandstanding.” “There is no denying the deep governance crisis that has gripped the City of Johannesburg. Basic services are failing, infrastructure is crumbling, and residents have lost trust in their city’s leadership,” said Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.

Ngobeni criticised the DA for failing to engage with other parties before tabling the motions, despite not holding a majority in Council. “The DA’s decision to table these motions without first engaging other parties underscores a clear lack of constructive intent. Their refusal to consult, even while knowing that no single party holds a majority and that a successful motion requires 136 Councillors, exposes the performative nature of their actions,” said Ngobeni. “With only 70 Councillors, especially after losing a crucial ward to the Patriotic Alliance, it is evident that the DA’s approach is not about building consensus, but rather about grandstanding and undermining any real effort to resolve these issues.” He further pointed to the DA’s role in the collapse of its own multi-party government in Johannesburg under Mayor Mpho Phalatse. “ActionSA offered to sacrifice two out of our three Executive seats to accommodate the Patriotic Alliance — a good-faith proposal that the DA arrogantly rejected,” said Ngobeni. “The DA’s refusal to share power in the interest of residents directly contributed to the dysfunction they now claim to oppose,'' he said.

On the attack against Council Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu , an ActionSA member, Ngobeni defended her performance and impartiality, rejecting the DA’s claims. “We reject the DA’s deliberate misrepresentation of her conduct. All our public representatives are subject to monthly internal performance reviews to ensure they uphold the highest standards of public service,” he said. Ngobeni also noted Mthembu’s active role in leading the City’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) public participation process, accusing DA councillors of failing to attend or mobilise community participation. “This dereliction of duty directly undermines the democratic process and lays bare the DA’s hypocrisy,” said Ngobeni. Despite its sharp criticism, ActionSA reaffirmed its commitment to evaluating the DA’s motions based on merit and public interest, not political rivalry.