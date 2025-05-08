100 years of Afrikaans: A language of diversity and complexity

The centenary of Afrikaans: Reflecting on Its complex history and diverse Identity. Image: Facebook

Today marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s linguistic history—100 years since Afrikaans was officially recognised as a state language. While many celebrate this centenary, it also prompts a deeper reflection on the complex history and diverse identity of Afrikaans in contemporary South Africa. A Heritage of Diversity and Complexity On Thursday, author and heritage advocate Patrick Tariq Mallet emphasised during the SABC segment that Afrikaans is much more than a language rooted in a specific community. “This language, which we celebrate today, is spoken by over 7 million people in South Africa,” he explained. “More than 60% of these speakers are not white, and even among white Afrikaans speakers, only about 30-40% identify with a broader Afrikaner identity. It’s crucial to recognise that Afrikaans belongs to a diverse and multifaceted population.” Mallet also highlighted the historical depth of Afrikaans, tracing its origins back nearly 400 years.

“The development of Afrikaans began in the early 17th century, around 1616-1652, when ships from five European countries arrived at the Cape, interacting with the indigenous Khoikhoi people. “Early figures like Croto and Alama are some of the first linguists to shape the language. The language emerged as a mixture of Dutch, Portuguese, Malay, and other European influences—a true ‘melting pot’ of cultures.” He pointed out that the first written Afrikaans appeared in 1793 in Arabic script, and that the language was further codified with the translation of the Bible into Afrikaans between 1875 and 1925. “This was a period of significant growth and standardisation, laying the foundation for what Afrikaans is today. “But I’m concerned that celebrating the centenary of Afrikaans’s official recognition in 1925—when South Africa was still a segregated, white-only state—does not reflect the full, inclusive language history.”

Mallet wanted the celebration to be more inclusive and representative of the diverse communities that speak Afrikaans today. “Afrikaans belongs to over 7 million South Africans, many of whom are from different racial and cultural backgrounds. It’s a language that can be a bridge, not a division symbol.” Academic Perspectives on the Language’s Evolution Hennie Van Coller, Emeritus Professor of Afrikaans at the University of the Free State, echoed the importance of recognising Afrikaans’s evolution. “Official recognition of any language is vital—it affirms its cultural significance. But in South Africa’s history, language has often been intertwined with identity politics and power struggles.” Van Coller pointed out that recent academic developments have expanded the understanding of Afrikaans’ origins.

“There has been a significant shift in how we view the history of language, especially in university curricula. We now teach various dialects and varieties of Afrikaans, including the poetic, colloquial, and even indigenous influences. “The South African Academy of Arts and Sciences now incorporates words from different Afrikaans varieties, reflecting the language’s rich diversity.” However, he also acknowledged past injustices. “In 1925, Afrikaans was officially separated from other indigenous languages, and many African languages were marginalised or suppressed. “This was a travesty, rooted in colonial and nationalist policies. Today, with all of South Africa’s languages being officially recognised, we've made significant progress—though there remains much work to ensure inclusivity and historical justice.” A Call for Inclusive Heritage and Future Dialogue