Why the EFF believes data and airtime should never expire

he EFF argues that the expiration of prepaid data and airtime is unconstitutional, advocating for consumer rights and access to information.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for the immediate scrapping of expiration mandates for prepaid cellular mobile data and airtime.

The red party labelled these as unconstitutional and exploitative.

"For years, South Africans have been subject to restrictive and anti-consumer expiration mandates... Data costs in South Africa are one of the highest, with countries like Malawi having lower rates," the EFF said.

It further stated that while data in the country is pricey, it remains a critical digital era in which access to knowledge must be recognised as a fundamental human right and that people demand data and airtime to seek career prospects, acquire education, and react to bigger social concerns.