Why the EFF believes data and airtime should never expire

he EFF argues that the expiration of prepaid data and airtime is unconstitutional, advocating for consumer rights and access to information.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for the immediate scrapping of expiration mandates for prepaid cellular mobile data and airtime.
The red party labelled these as unconstitutional and exploitative.
"For years, South Africans have been subject to restrictive and anti-consumer expiration mandates... Data costs in South Africa are one of the highest, with countries like Malawi having lower rates," the EFF said.
It further stated that while data in the country is pricey, it remains a critical digital era in which access to knowledge must be recognised as a fundamental human right and that people demand data and airtime to seek career prospects, acquire education, and react to bigger social concerns.
"Restrictions such as expiration of data and airtime which is purchased within five days or even hours is a violation of consumer rights and a manipulation of pricing, but also an undermining of the ability of South Africans to live a life of dignity."
The EFF added that it will lobby Parliament for the immediate repeal of expiry mandates for data and airtime, as well as a comprehensive review of pricing strategies to ensure that people are at the core of telecommunication pricing choices.
"Further to this, the EFF will pursue the establishment of free WIFI at clinics, libraries and public areas owned by the government to ensure that people are not cut off from information due to their economic circumstances. Data and airtime are not perishable goods; they do not rot and therefore they should not expire," added the party.
