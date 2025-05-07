Julius Malema claims political attack after he's denied UK visa
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said he was denied visa to London.
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament of SA
The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has voiced his frustration after being denied a visa to attend the upcoming Cambridge Conference in the United Kingdom this weekend.
In a post to his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the refusal was not only unjustified but also an attempt to stifle dissenting political voices.
Malema, who was preparing to board his flight at OR Tambo International Airport, expressed his shock at receiving a 'regret letter' from British authorities just hours before his scheduled departure.
"The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification. It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective," he said
He further added that he was assured by officials that the visa issue would be resolved by 3:30pm, only to be met with disappointment at the final hour.
In his statement, Malema denounced the visa denial as 'unacceptable and spineless,' suggesting a broader pattern of political silencing that targets those who challenge the status quo.
The Cambridge Conference, where Malema was scheduled to speak, is known for its focus on a variety of discourse and facilitating discussions on pressing world issues.
In November 2024, Botswana lifted its travel ban against Malema days before President Duma Boko's inauguration.
President Boko removed Malema’s name from the list of individuals barred from entering Botswana including former EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, and businesswoman Bridgette Radebe amongst others.
Malema was banned from entering Botswana in 2011 after he made derogatory comments against former Botswana President Ian Khama.
At the time, Malema was the leader of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League when he in his speech, criticised Khama’s government labelling it a puppet regime.
He reportedly added that the ANC Youth League intended establishing a Botswana command team, which would work towards uniting all oppositional forces in Botswana “to oppose the puppet regime of Botswana, led by the Botswana Democratic Party”.
The red beret leader even threatened a possible coup to topple the Khama government. Because of the diplomatic rift caused by these comments, Malema's visa was restricted by the Botswana government, thereby preventing him from entering the country.
Malema's expulsion from the ANC in 2012 was partly because he threatened to bring about regime change in Botswana.
IOL News
