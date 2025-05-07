Julius Malema claims political attack after he's denied UK visa

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has voiced his frustration after being denied a visa to attend the upcoming Cambridge Conference in the United Kingdom this weekend.

In a post to his X account on Wednesday, Malema alleged that the refusal was not only unjustified but also an attempt to stifle dissenting political voices.

Malema, who was preparing to board his flight at OR Tambo International Airport, expressed his shock at receiving a 'regret letter' from British authorities just hours before his scheduled departure.

"The British authorities have denied me a visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend, providing no substantial justification. It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective," he said

He further added that he was assured by officials that the visa issue would be resolved by 3:30pm, only to be met with disappointment at the final hour.

In his statement, Malema denounced the visa denial as 'unacceptable and spineless,' suggesting a broader pattern of political silencing that targets those who challenge the status quo.

The Cambridge Conference, where Malema was scheduled to speak, is known for its focus on a variety of discourse and facilitating discussions on pressing world issues.