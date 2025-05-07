Joburg Mayor Dada Morero prepares for pivotal State of the City address

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero set to deliver his state of this city address on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero will deliver his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday — months after promising President Cyril Ramaphosa and residents that he would gradually take the city to greater heights.

Morero is expected to deliver his address at the City Council in Braamfontein on Wednesday at 2pm.

His much-anticipated speech is poised to lay the foundation for transformative initiatives that are expected to address the pressing challenges facing the metro, with a focus on revolutionising service delivery and driving meaningful change.

The metro is facing widespread issues, including leaking sewer systems, uncollected waste, ongoing water throttling, and frequent power outages, all of which have become a daily reality for residents.