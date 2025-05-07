Joburg Mayor Dada Morero prepares for pivotal State of the City address
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero set to deliver his state of this city address on Wednesday in Johannesburg.
Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero will deliver his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday — months after promising President Cyril Ramaphosa and residents that he would gradually take the city to greater heights.
Morero is expected to deliver his address at the City Council in Braamfontein on Wednesday at 2pm.
His much-anticipated speech is poised to lay the foundation for transformative initiatives that are expected to address the pressing challenges facing the metro, with a focus on revolutionising service delivery and driving meaningful change.
The metro is facing widespread issues, including leaking sewer systems, uncollected waste, ongoing water throttling, and frequent power outages, all of which have become a daily reality for residents.
Despite these persistent problems, tangible solutions remain scarce.
Amid growing pressure from residents, political parties, and Ramaphosa, there is increasing demand for immediate action to resolve dysfunctional traffic lights, enhance water and electricity services, and address the deteriorating road conditions.
Morero's administration has been marked by turbulence since his election as mayor.
Persistent water shortages have plagued his leadership, and a newly emerging syndicate targeting traffic lights has compounded his difficulties.
Additionally, plans to rehabilitate the inner city are expected to play a central role in his upcoming address.
Parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are calling for Morero to immediately take action against water shortages and leaks.
This also included tackling hijacked buildings, crime, road construction and illegal migration.
IOL Politics