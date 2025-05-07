IRR challenges universities on racial classification amid new quotas

IRR’s Makone Maja warns that racial quotas in South African universities threaten academic freedom and merit, urging institutions to prioritise excellence over bureaucratic box-ticking. Image: WalterSisuluUniversity/Facebook

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) is calling on the vice-chancellors and principals of all 26 South African universities to clarify whether they intend to forcibly classify their staff by race, should individuals decline to self-classify, in line with the recently gazetted Employment Equity Sectoral Numerical Targets. These new quotas, set to take effect later this year, are creating significant concern among institutions and individuals alike. According to the IRR, these quotas, described as “targets” to avoid legal challenges, will require employers in both the public and private sectors to conduct workforce audits. This includes compelling staff to complete the EEA1 form, which mandates racial identification in four categories: African, Coloured, Indian, or White. However, the form offers no option for those unwilling to classify themselves racially, raising serious concerns about constitutional rights such as freedom of association, dignity, and equality.

IRR Strategic Engagements Manager, Makone Maja, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “We are writing to universities, who are explicitly included in the regulations, to ask if they will compel staff to identify by race – and if they will forcibly assign racial identities to those who refuse. ''Universities are not mere employers; they are meant to be champions of free thought, academic inquiry, and the nurturing of merit and excellence. For institutions of learning to submit meekly to a pencil-test system of demeaning race audits is to betray their purpose.” The IRR has voiced concerns that the implementation of racial quotas, driven by the ideology of “demographic representivity,” has not brought about the intended social justice or job creation. Instead, it has contributed to stagnation, corruption, and the deterioration of key sectors. As emphasised by Maja, “Racial quotas serve political elites, entrenching bureaucracy and box-ticking over merit, and sow division rather than build excellence and trust.” Maja further stressed the unintended consequences of such quotas, arguing that they undermine the true goal of upliftment.