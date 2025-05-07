‘Illegal and inhumane’: Foundation slams Tshwane for cutting power to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital

City of Tshwane's power disconnection raises ethical concerns for Weskoppies Hospital Image: Oupa Mokoena

The Edgar Legoale Foundation has issued a strong call for immediate intervention following a controversial decision by the City of Tshwane to disconnect power to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital on May 5, 2025. The move, part of the city’s “Tshwane Ya Tima” campaign aimed at recovering unpaid municipal bills, has sparked outrage and concern over the safety and dignity of vulnerable patients and staff. The disconnection was initiated after the hospital, which owes approximately R1 million in unpaid electricity bills, was targeted by the city’s campaign to settle municipal debts. However, the situation is more complex than a simple unpaid bill. According to reports, the disconnection occurred despite ongoing efforts by the Gauteng Department of Health to process the payment. The hospital’s debt was not recent, and the actions taken have raised questions about the appropriateness of cutting off essential services to such a critical facility.

In a statement issued by Nthabiseng Molejane, Foundation Manager and official spokesperson, the Edgar Legoale Foundation expressed deep concern over the city’s decision. “This action is not only wrong but also against the law,” Molejane said. “A High Court order from 2023 explicitly states that public hospitals must not lose power because it endangers lives. Cutting electricity to Weskoppies Hospital violates this ruling and undermines patients’ rights to health, dignity, and life, as protected by our Constitution. "The hospital had to rely on backup generators to maintain power, which is a temporary measure that is neither safe nor sustainable, particularly for a psychiatric facility caring for some of the most vulnerable members of society,” she said.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya publicly announced the disconnection on social media, asserting that no institution was exempt from the city’s efforts to recover debts. However, the Gauteng Health Department reconnected the electricity yesterday. However, the foundation argued that treating a hospital like any other debtor is both unfair and dangerous. “Patients at Weskoppies are often unable to advocate for themselves,” said Molejane. “The stress and chaos caused by losing power could worsen their conditions and place staff under immense pressure.”

In response to the incident, the Edgar Legoale Foundation has written to the Public Protector, requesting an urgent investigation into the matter. The foundation’s demands include: An official apology to the hospital, its staff, and patients. Reimbursement of any additional costs incurred, such as generator fuel. A revision of the “Tshwane Ya Tima” campaign rules to explicitly prohibit power cuts to hospitals and other essential services. Holding Mayor Moya and responsible officials accountable for this breach of law and ethics. The foundation also urged the Public Protector to instruct all municipalities across South Africa to adhere strictly to legal protections for essential services. “This must never happen again, our hospitals, schools, and clinics are vital to our communities and must be protected at all costs.”