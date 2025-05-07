DA tables motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor and Speaker

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda Kayser-Ehceozonjoku files a motion of no confidence against Mayor Dada Morero and Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has tabled a Motion of No Confidence against the City Mayor Dada Morero, and the Speaker of the Johannesburg City Council, Nobuhle Mthembu, asserting that they have failed the city and must resign. “They’ve been complicit in destroying the City of Gold, and they must go!” the party said. The party said the current leadership has failed to deliver basic services.

“The Executive Mayor has failed the people. Instead of leading with integrity, his administration has been marked by mismanagement, patronage networks, and a disturbing lack of transparency,” DA Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said in a statement. “Equally troubling is the Speaker's failure to uphold her constitutional role as an impartial guardian of council processes”. Kayser-Echeozonjoku also accused Mthembu of being biased towards the council. “The Speaker's actions, evident in her protection of ineffective officials and disregard for procedural fairness, demonstrate that she is no longer independent but a political ally of the Mayor. “Between the two of them, the council has turned into a political playground, while residents suffer the consequences of poor governance,” she said.