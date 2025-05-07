DA cries foul over Joburg task team snub - but refuses to join provincial unity government

DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga urges President Ramaphosa to ensure long-term, sustainable solutions for Gauteng's deteriorating infrastructure, stressing that the G20 summit should be a catalyst for lasting improvements for residents. Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed its exclusion from President Ramaphosa’s Johannesburg crisis task team, claiming it could play a key role in saving the city from further collapse. The party’s Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the party could have played a meaningful role in the president’s initiative to rescue Johannesburg, had it been included in the process. “We want to be part of the solution, our councillors are having the worst time ever, representing their wards but not getting responses from the council. So this is why it’s for us to be part of the solution,” he said.

This is despite the DA refusing to be part of the Government of the Provincial Unity (GPU), accusing Premier Panyaza Lesufi of not wanting to work with them as well as not taking national orders from his party. The DA presented what they termed as a “True State of Johannesburg” on Tuesday in Joburg to address what they call the real challenges the city faces. This as Mayor Dada Morero prepares to deliver his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday afternoon.

Msimanga’s remarks come a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced plans to offer presidential intervention to help the Johannesburg Metro reclaim its status. The intervention comes after Morero admitted that the city’s state was bad and requested strong support from the national government to tackle their problems, which have been ongoing for many years. The working group will involve all tiers of government and make use of the experience of important stakeholders.