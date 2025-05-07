DA accuses Panyaza Lesufi of sabotaging Tshwane’s governance ahead of 2026 Elections

DA slams Panyaza Lesufi, accusing him of sabotaging Tshwane governance and deflecting blame to distract from the ANC’s weak 2026 election prospects.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has hit back at Gauteng Premier and African National Congress (ANC) provincial leader Panyaza Lesufi, who at the weekend blamed the DA for the decline in service delivery in Tshwane.

The DA emphasised that Lesufi is deflecting blame to mask what it calls “a dismal ANC offer” ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

DA Tshwane Caucus Leader Cilliers Brink said: “Lesufi is providing forward cover for what can only be a dismal ANC offer in the 2026 local government elections.”

He contended that since losing control of councils in Gauteng, Lesufi and the ANC have actively sought to render them ungovernable.

Brink highlighted Lesufi’s direct involvement in a failed 2020 attempt by the provincial executive to dissolve Tshwane’s council, using the chaos caused by ANC and EFF councillor walkouts as justification.