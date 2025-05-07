BOSA urges government to protect school feeding schemes ahead of crucial budget speech

BOSA urges government not to cut a cent from school feeding schemes, warning that millions of children rely on these meals as their only source of daily nutrition.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has warned the government against making any cuts to school feeding schemes ahead of the national budget speech on May 21.

The party emphasised that the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) is a vital lifeline for over nine million poor learners across the country, many of whom rely on it for their only guaranteed meal of the day.

BOSA is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to ring-fence and increase funding for the programme. It also raised concerns about corruption, red tape, and financial mismanagement undermining delivery in multiple provinces.

“We call on Minister Enoch Godongwana to ring-fence and look to increase funding for school feeding schemes.

''In addition, we must ensure that red tape, corruption, and fiscal pressure does not rob children of their basic right to nutrition as has been the case in at least three provinces,” said BOSA acting spokesperson Roger Solomons.