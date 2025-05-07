Andile Lungisa condemns DA's legal challenge to Employment Equity Act amendments

The fight for transformation: Andile Lungisa speaks out against the Democratic Alliance's actions Image: Bongiwe Mchunu

In a candid conversation reflecting deep concern over recent legal actions by the Democratic Alliance (DA) against amendments to the Employment Equity Act, ANC NEC member and former Youth League leader Andile Lungisa has condemned what he describes as an attack on South Africa’s ongoing process of transformation. Speaking to IOL on Wednesday, Lungisa emphasised the importance of constitutional values of equality and transformation, condemning the DA’s legal challenge as “mischievous and provocative,” and a setback to the country’s long-standing efforts to redress past inequalities. Lungisa’s Perspective on Transformation and Legislation “Transformation is inherently uncomfortable for those who benefited from previous systems of inequality,” Lungisa stated. “It requires a radical departure from the status quo, so it often faces resistance. But that doesn’t mean we should turn back the clock or undermine our constitutional commitments.”

He went further to highlight that the amendments in question aim to accelerate progress toward equality for historically marginalised groups, specifically targeting race, gender, and disability. “When delays or resistance hinder transformation, shouldn't we, as a caring government, consider legislative measures to fast-track this process?” he asked. Constitutional Imperative for Equality Lungisa reiterated that Section 1 of the South African Constitution explicitly lists the achievement of equality as a foundational value of the new democracy. “It is a constitutional imperative to pursue policies that promote transformation and equalisation actively,” he emphasised. “Any legal action that seeks to undermine these efforts is, in effect, an attack on all of us - the people of South Africa." He argued that the DA’s court challenge is not merely a legal dispute but a challenge to the country’s constitutional soul. “Our values are the organs of our democracy. When they are threatened, it’s a collective concern,” he said.