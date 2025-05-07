ANCYL warns of 'dual loyalties' after Citizenship Act declared unconstitutional

Citizenship is not just a legal formality; it’s a commitment. The ANCYL urges South Africans to choose loyalty and engage in shaping a just, united nation through the constitutional process. Image: File

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed its concern over the Constitutional Court ruling delivered on Tuesday, which declared Section 6(1)(a) of the South African Citizenship Act unconstitutional. This section previously required South Africans who voluntarily acquired foreign citizenship to automatically forfeit their South African citizenship unless they applied to retain it beforehand. ANCYL secretary general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle emphasised the importance of citizenship as more than an administrative status, underscoring its significance as a commitment to the country and its people. The Youth League’s primary concern is that the ruling could create a situation where individuals with dual citizenship may not show the necessary loyalty and dedication to South Africa’s future.

"We are deeply concerned that this ruling opens the door to dual loyalties at a time when our country needs focused, active citizens committed to building a united, non-racial, and just South Africa. South Africans must decide: are you in or are you out? One cannot enjoy the privileges of being South African while pledging allegiance to another state," said Ngudle. He further expressed that citizenship must not be diluted, especially in light of the country’s current socio-economic challenges. "National identity must be protected from dilution, especially when our socio-economic challenges require undivided loyalty and participation," he stated. The ANCYL also directed its criticism at the Democratic Alliance (DA), claiming that the party continues to serve the interests of foreign and elitist forces. Ngudle accused the DA of seeking to benefit those who exploit South African laws to avoid accountability. "Their actions once again expose who they are working for: those who exploit our laws to escape accountability and avoid real contribution to our national development." Responding to the ruling, the Youth League called for greater youth engagement in the ongoing constitutional review process.