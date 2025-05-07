AfriForum seeks to improve relations with the ANC amid US tensions

AfriForum seeks to rebuild ties with ANC after past tensions and US fallout.

AfriForum wants to mend relations with the ANC after it urged the US to punish ANC leaders, while also lying and spreading misinformation about the country targeting white people.

AfriForum’s claims sparked diplomatic tension and drew global headlines.

AfriForum and its allies met with the ANC on Tuesday to discuss matters of “common interest” in the country. The meeting was facilitated by the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

Speaking to IOL, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed the meeting, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation between both sides.

Although he could not be specific about what they discussed, Kriel said their discussions were robust and frank.

“We all realised there’s a need to find solutions to these issues raised, but of course, we will communicate in due course as the process comes to a point that we have reached something,” he said.

“We actually agreed because this is early in the start of the process that the various parties would not comment at this stage any further than what is in the statement.”

The ANC echoed the sentiment in an official statement, noting that all parties are committed to finding “South African solutions” in pursuit of a diverse and unified nation.

AfriForum and Solidarity have repeatedly claimed that white South Africans are in danger.

This led to US President Donald Trump imposing 30% tariffs on the country and cutting financial aid.

Additionally, Trump offered white people refugee status, which AfriForum and others declined, stating they cannot leave the country to start anew.

A likely economic rupture with the US is indicated by South Africa's growing fears over the prospective loss of its trade privileges under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned last month that he will meet with Trump “soon” to resolve bilateral differences over the status of the country.

