Ramaphosa authorises SIU to investigate dodgy tenders in Mbombela Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 257 of 2025, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of serious maladministration, irregular expenditure, and corruption involving multiple tenders within the Mbombela Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The proclamation empowers the SIU to recover any losses suffered by the state and to act against implicated individuals or entities.

The investigation will focus on procurement and contracting related to seven specific tenders awarded between 2015 and 2025.

These include tenders for legal services, engineering projects, low-cost housing under the RDP, water infrastructure, and energy efficiency initiatives. The SIU will scrutinise whether the procurement processes violated legal requirements, including fairness, transparency, competitiveness, and cost-effectiveness.