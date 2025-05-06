Nkabane unveils new National Skills Authority board to tackle youth unemployment and skills gaps

South Africa's National Skills Authority Board Induction: A Step Towards Youth Empowerment Image: Twitter

In a significant step towards revitalising South Africa’s skills development landscape, Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, officiated the induction ceremony for the 6th Board of the National Skills Authority (NSA), in Midrand on Tuesday. The event marked a critical moment as the country intensified efforts to address youth unemployment, skills deficits, and the modernisation of post-school education and training. The newly appointed NSA Board comprises a diverse group of professionals representing various constituencies — including organised labour, business, community organisations, education and skills development providers, and government agencies. The board notably includes a strong presence of women and young people, exemplified by chairperson Asanda Luwaca, aged 33, reflecting the government’s commitment to youth leadership. Minister Nkabane expressed optimism about the board’s potential to drive meaningful transformation.

“It is heart-warming to see such a diverse portfolio, especially with women and young people taking leadership roles,” she said. “We look forward to your insights on how best to modernise our post-school education and training systems to meet the needs of our economy.” In her address, the Minister acknowledged the growing impatience among South Africans demanding tangible progress. “Our citizens are no longer patient; they are raising their voices with limited actions from our side,” she remarked.

“We must act and act now, ensuring our decisions are aligned with our values of integrity and ethical leadership. Credibility must always take precedence over convenience.” She emphasised the importance of the Skills Development Act, which underpins the establishment of Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations. These institutions are tasked with developing sector-specific skills plans and overseeing training initiatives aligned with labour market needs. One of the most pressing issues highlighted was youth unemployment, with an estimated 3.5 million young South Africans aged 15-24 neither in employment, education, nor training. Minister Nkabane reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that SETAs prioritise youth skills development, especially in emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.

“The SETAs must respond to the rapid pace of industry change by integrating digital skills such as e-commerce, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital marketing into their training programs,” she urged. “Our youth are best placed to benefit from continuous development that keeps pace with industry evolution.” The Minister also underscored the importance of good governance within the SETAs, noting that half of them have previously received adverse audits from the Auditor-General. “This is unacceptable,” she stated. “We expect our boards to be centres of excellence, not only in skills training but also in governance, financial management, and compliance.” She emphasised that performance evaluations of SETA chief executive officers and board members will be rigorous, with a focus on delivering timely learner certificates and ensuring responsible management of public funds.