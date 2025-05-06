EFF ponders shake up of KZN leadership ahead of local government elections

As part of renewing and reshaping the party ahead of the next year’s local government election, the EFF is expected to have a reconfigured leadership in KwaZulu-Natal by the end of the week.

This was revealed by a senior party leader who said the decision has already been taken by the central command team (CCT). The party leader said the decision was necessitated by a string of by-election losses which the leader described as the worst performance in the 12 year-history of the party in the province, adding that the internal process has already started to assess the members that would serve in the interim structure.

He said initially, the CCT wanted to disband the entire provincial leadership under Mongezi Thwala and Nkululeko Ngubane as chairperson and secretary respectively, however, it opted for a reconfiguration for the sake of unity so that the party will kick off its local government elections campaign in a united manner.

“Things are falling apart in our movement and urgent action has been long overdue. We need a change of leadership because it has become clear that the current leadership is failing. The best assessment tool to see whether you have good leadership or not is through winning or losing elections. The current leadership appears to lacking public appeal, therefore the central command team had to intervene,” said the leader.