ActionSA supports Mayor Moya's intervention on Weskoppies Psychiatric Facility power disconnection

ActionSA rallies behind Tshwane Mayor over Weskoppies Hospital power cut Image: IOL/Independent newspapers

ActionSA expressed its support for the intervention and clarification provided by Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya regarding the disconnection of the Weskoppies Psychiatric Facility in Pretoria. The power disconnection, which occurred due to long-overdue non-payment for services, has sparked public debate and concern over the impact on patient care. The incident unfolded on Monday when the City of Tshwane officials disconnected the power supply to Weskoppies Hospital, a vital public psychiatric facility, over an outstanding debt of R1 million. This move was part of the City’s ongoing Tshwane Ya Tima campaign, aimed at addressing the persistent issue of non-paying customers and improving revenue collection. Mayor Moya assured the public that the hospital’s backup power supply was operational and that patient care was unaffected by the disconnection.

She emphasised that “disconnection would not have been affected if it negatively impacted patient care,” highlighting the city’s commitment to prioritising health and safety. In a statement issued on Tuesday, ActionSA acknowledged the frustration expressed by the public but cautioned against misdirected anger. The party pointed out that the root cause of the financial crisis at Weskoppies and other public institutions lies with higher levels of government, specifically the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health, which has failed to pay its municipal bills consistently. “The truth is that national and provincial government departments are the greatest debtors of the City of Tshwane, owing more than R1.5 billion in unpaid municipal accounts,” ActionSA noted. “In the past, these accounts have been treated with kid gloves, while residents have been mercilessly disconnected. We fully support the City’s more aggressive approach to address this injustice.”

The party also highlighted the progress made under Mayor Moya’s leadership. ActionSA stated that since taking office in the Tshwane Council, the multi-party coalition government has begun turning around the city’s financial health. It added that Tshwane’s finances have improved sufficiently for credit agencies to upgrade the city’s outlook, and the municipality has tabled its first fully funded budget since 2022. “Recent public opinion polls reflect a decline in dissatisfaction levels, with Tshwane now ranking as having the second-lowest dissatisfaction rate nationally. “Tshwane’s ability to recover from inherited financial crises—such as R7 billion in ESKOM debt, economic instability, and service delivery failures—depends largely on its capacity to collect revenue,” ActionSA stated.