Sihle Lonzi criticises Deputy Minister Letsike for her response to MacG's podcast remarks

Image: Sihle Lonzi/ X

Sihle Lonzi, Member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and President of the Student Command, has criticised Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike. He accused her of misunderstanding the principle of separation of powers and "clowning" in her response to derogatory comments made by podcaster Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho. Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Lonzi said: “This ANC Minister is CLOWNING. There are three SEPARATE arms of the State. The Executive, the Legislature (Parliament) and the Judiciary. A Minister, representing the Executive cannot ‘summon’ anyone to Parliament. If you are going to grandstand, at least be smart about it!” This follows a public outcry over MacG’s comments on Podcast and Chill, where he crudely speculated about the reasons behind media personality Minnie Dlamini’s past break-ups, saying, “maybe her coochie smells or something.”

Deputy Minister Letsike condemned the remarks as “nauseating in its vulgarity” and labeled them as online gender-based violence. “This incident is not a harmless joke or casual banter – it is a harrowing demonstration of online gender-based violence,” she said. She pledged to escalate the matter to various regulatory bodies, including the Commission for Gender Equality and the South African Human Rights Commission, and to pursue legal avenues under laws such as the Cybercrimes Act and the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act. Letsike said: “Women cannot be reduced to vulgar slurs and the objectification of the female body. This is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect and consequently violence.” Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications has entered the fray, raising broader concerns about the unregulated growth of podcasting in South Africa.