MacG faces backlash as foundation files complaint with SAHRC over Minnie Dlamini remarks

MacG faces backlash as foundation takes action against his controversial remarks. Image: MacG. Picture: Instagram

The outrage over Macgyver 'MacG' Mukwevho's comments about Minnie Dlamini continues as a foundation has announced that it will lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights (SAHRC) Commission against the podcaster. The Somandla Clothing and Nduzuzo Memela Foundation said that the complaint will be based on MacG's utterances in the podcast where they discussed the presenter's romantic relationship and personal life. The organisation announced that the complaint will be lodged on Monday, May 5.

"Why can't she keep a man? There’s got to be something wrong with her — maybe her coochie smells or something," MacG said during the discussion, adding: "It happens, man, especially with the hot girl." Dr Brian Monaisa, Dlamini's ex came to her defense, saying, "What cap (lie) is this? MacG and Sol have shown they have a real issue with successful women. I stand for the integrity of women. These hardworking, respectful individuals deserve better than to be attacked by little weasels." The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has also condemned the podcaster's view on women.